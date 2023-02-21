There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) can be one of them

The closing price of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) was $100.48 for the day, up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $100.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1296158 shares were traded. LW stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 08, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $100 from $84 previously.

On May 21, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $89.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $84 to $81.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Jones Gregory W sold 1,000 shares for $97.49 per share. The transaction valued at 97,493 led to the insider holds 6,384 shares of the business.

Smith Michael Jared sold 11,934 shares of LW for $1,180,273 on Jan 09. The SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT now owns 74,351 shares after completing the transaction at $98.90 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, MADARIETA BERNADETTE M, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $98.40 each. As a result, the insider received 639,618 and left with 25,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lamb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LW has reached a high of $100.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.16.

Shares Statistics:

LW traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.58M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 3.12M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, LW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.05 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.94. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $4.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $955M, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 14.60% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.43B and the low estimate is $5.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.