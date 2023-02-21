There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Marriott International Inc. (MAR) can be one of them

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) closed the day trading at $172.52 down -1.86% from the previous closing price of $175.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1853748 shares were traded. MAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $174.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.11.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 109.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $166.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $163 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Oberg Kathleen K. sold 5,765 shares for $179.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,032,973 led to the insider holds 20,630 shares of the business.

HIPPEAU ERIC sold 7,200 shares of MAR for $1,153,728 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 7,261 shares after completing the transaction at $160.24 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Breland Benjamin T., who serves as the EVP & Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 625 shares for $162.00 each. As a result, the insider received 101,250 and left with 7,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 96.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAR has reached a high of $195.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAR traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAR traded about 2M shares per day. A total of 316.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 264.69M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MAR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 5.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

MAR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for MAR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1061:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.68 and $6.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.57. EPS for the following year is $7.48, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.3 and $6.25.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.87B to a low estimate of $5.05B. As of the current estimate, Marriott International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.45B, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.13B, an increase of 22.10% less than the figure of $23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.63B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.86B, up 46.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.69B and the low estimate is $20.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.