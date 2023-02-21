There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Prologis Inc. (PLD) can be one of them

The closing price of Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) was $125.32 for the day, down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $125.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2622458 shares were traded. PLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.48.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 417.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $130 from $124 previously.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $137 to $116.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when OCONNOR DAVID P bought 9,000 shares for $114.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,170 led to the insider holds 9,000 shares of the business.

Modjtabai Avid bought 15,000 shares of PLD for $1,779,750 on May 20. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $118.65 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, LYONS IRVING F III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 44,385 shares for $164.60 each. As a result, the insider received 7,305,727 and left with 22,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $174.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.80.

Shares Statistics:

PLD traded an average of 3.11M shares per day over the past three months and 2.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 920.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 738.19M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.39M with a Short Ratio of 10.31M, compared to 10.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.37, PLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.39 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.66B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Prologis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 48.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 55.70% over than the figure of $48.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.93B and the low estimate is $7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.