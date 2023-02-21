There is a good chance ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) closed at $651.93 in the last session, down -0.66% from day before closing price of $656.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1149445 shares were traded. ASML stock price reached its highest trading level at $657.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $647.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASML’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $510 to $850.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ASML’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has reached a high of $714.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $363.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 625.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 538.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASML traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 859.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 394.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 394.58M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ASML as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.46M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ASML is 9.95, which was 2.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 42.30% for ASML, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 28, 2012 when the company split stock in a 77:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.54 and a low estimate of $4.54, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.89, with high estimates of $4.89 and low estimates of $4.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.25 and $20.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.62. EPS for the following year is $24.72, with 6 analysts recommending between $26.2 and $23.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.84B to a low estimate of $6.84B. As of the current estimate, ASML Holding N.V.’s year-ago sales were $3.96B, an estimated increase of 72.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7B, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $72.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.24B, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.84B and the low estimate is $30.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.