There is a good chance Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $246.52 in the prior trading day, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) closed at $247.79, up 0.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3717558 shares were traded. CAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $250.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $245.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $230 from $290 previously.

On January 13, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $217 to $295.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $240 to $264.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Long Suzette M sold 8,000 shares for $251.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,008,289 led to the insider holds 8,776 shares of the business.

DICKINSON DANIEL M sold 6,070 shares of CAT for $1,524,905 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 5,038 shares after completing the transaction at $251.22 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Johnson Cheryl H, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 23,883 shares for $250.44 each. As a result, the insider received 5,981,144 and left with 13,857 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Caterpillar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAT has reached a high of $266.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 245.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 209.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 517.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 515.25M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CAT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.48M with a Short Ratio of 8.40M, compared to 8.72M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CAT’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.12, compared to 4.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 36.30% for CAT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.03 and a low estimate of $3.23, while EPS last year was $2.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.87, with high estimates of $4.4 and low estimates of $3.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.07 and $14.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.88. EPS for the following year is $17, with 24 analysts recommending between $19.1 and $13.5.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $15.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.91B to a low estimate of $14.54B. As of the current estimate, Caterpillar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.59B, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.02B, an increase of 12.40% over than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.32B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.43B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.03B and the low estimate is $58.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.