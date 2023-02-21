There is a good chance Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) closed at $4.60 in the last session, down -0.22% from day before closing price of $4.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17409512 shares were traded. SIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 314.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $6.

Pivotal Research Group Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.55 to $7.10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Salen Kristina sold 44,670 shares for $6.46 per share. The transaction valued at 288,568 led to the insider holds 93,969 shares of the business.

BARRY THOMAS D sold 33,639 shares of SIRI for $214,785 on Nov 11. The Senior VP & Controller now owns 351,369 shares after completing the transaction at $6.38 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, DONNELLY PATRICK L, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 408,274 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider received 2,755,850 and left with 791,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6646, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0834.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIRI traded on average about 15.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 658.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 170.2M with a Short Ratio of 169.04M, compared to 188.98M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 25.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SIRI is 0.10, which was 0.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.13B. As of the current estimate, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.24B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.29B and the low estimate is $9.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.