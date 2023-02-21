There is a good chance Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $292.04 in the prior trading day, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) closed at $293.66, up 0.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260316 shares were traded. VRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $295.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $290.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VRTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $311.

On January 17, 2023, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $374.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $340.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when ALTSHULER DAVID sold 6,398 shares for $298.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,911,108 led to the insider holds 47,998 shares of the business.

Arbuckle Stuart A sold 6,398 shares of VRTX for $1,910,962 on Feb 14. The EVP, COO now owns 75,605 shares after completing the transaction at $298.68 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Sanna Bastiano, who serves as the EVP, Cell & Genetic Therapies of the company, sold 2,181 shares for $300.39 each. As a result, the insider received 655,161 and left with 59,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vertex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRTX has reached a high of $325.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $225.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 301.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 290.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 257.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VRTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 3.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.67 and a low estimate of $2.82, while EPS last year was $3.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.71, with high estimates of $4.02 and low estimates of $3.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.32 and $13.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.88. EPS for the following year is $15.96, with 21 analysts recommending between $20.83 and $13.33.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $2.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $2.23B. As of the current estimate, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.1B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4B, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.34B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.93B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.51B and the low estimate is $9.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.