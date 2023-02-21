There Is Still Room For CME Group Inc. (CME) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) closed the day trading at $188.64 up 0.07% from the previous closing price of $188.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1637676 shares were traded. CME stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CME, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1126.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $212 to $200.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $220.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 1,244 shares for $175.98 per share. The transaction valued at 218,906 led to the insider holds 249,376 shares of the business.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 55 shares of CME for $9,651 on Jan 18. The Director now owns 2,212 shares after completing the transaction at $175.98 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 289 shares for $168.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,645 and bolstered with 248,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CME’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CME has reached a high of $245.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 176.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 187.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CME traded about 2.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CME traded about 1.84M shares per day. A total of 358.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CME as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 4.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

CME’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.40, up from 3.45 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78. The current Payout Ratio is 47.20% for CME, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.35 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $2.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.75 and $7.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.38. EPS for the following year is $8.74, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.18 and $8.14.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, CME Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.02B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.72B and the low estimate is $4.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.