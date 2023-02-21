There Is Still Room For Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) closed the day trading at $45.74 up 1.76% from the previous closing price of $44.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1575627 shares were traded. HRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HRL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 10, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $57.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on October 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Connor Patrick J sold 1,577 shares for $46.88 per share. The transaction valued at 73,930 led to the insider holds 22,682 shares of the business.

Snee James P sold 31,283 shares of HRL for $1,490,854 on Dec 08. The CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 234,999 shares after completing the transaction at $47.66 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Myers Kevin L, who serves as the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $47.20 each. As a result, the insider received 236,000 and left with 32,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hormel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRL has reached a high of $55.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HRL traded about 1.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HRL traded about 1.38M shares per day. A total of 546.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HRL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.65M with a Short Ratio of 8.99M, compared to 9.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

HRL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.10, up from 0.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 55.90% for HRL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.18B to a low estimate of $2.92B. As of the current estimate, Hormel Foods Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.04B, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.08B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.55B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.39B and the low estimate is $12.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.