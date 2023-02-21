There Is Still Room For Tapestry Inc. (TPR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) was $44.11 for the day, down -1.69% from the previous closing price of $44.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3428787 shares were traded. TPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $44.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on December 20, 2022, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Dadlani Manesh sold 1,582 shares for $38.53 per share. The transaction valued at 60,954 led to the insider holds 39,375 shares of the business.

Dadlani Manesh sold 2,005 shares of TPR for $73,804 on Sep 12. The VP, Controller and PAO now owns 33,681 shares after completing the transaction at $36.81 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Dadlani Manesh, who serves as the VP, Controller and PAO of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $36.85 each. As a result, the insider received 206,434 and left with 35,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tapestry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPR has reached a high of $47.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.11.

Shares Statistics:

TPR traded an average of 3.57M shares per day over the past three months and 4.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 239.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.64M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TPR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.52M, compared to 10.31M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.34, TPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%. The current Payout Ratio is 32.20% for TPR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.66. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, Tapestry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.68B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.22B and the low estimate is $6.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.