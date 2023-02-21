There Is Still Room For Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) closed the day trading at $177.13 up 0.52% from the previous closing price of $176.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1807350 shares were traded. VRSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $175.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRSK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 99.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Beckles Kathy Card sold 107 shares for $181.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,469 led to the insider holds 7,462 shares of the business.

WRIGHT DAVID B sold 4,000 shares of VRSK for $731,520 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 9,710 shares after completing the transaction at $182.88 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Vaughan Therese M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 932 shares for $192.30 each. As a result, the insider received 179,224 and left with 13,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verisk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRSK has reached a high of $222.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $156.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 179.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRSK traded about 896.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRSK traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 156.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VRSK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

VRSK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.24, up from 1.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $5.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.52. EPS for the following year is $5.58, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.96 and $5.21.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $616.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $635.2M to a low estimate of $609.9M. As of the current estimate, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $766M, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $623.59M, a decrease of -19.60% less than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $630.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $614.38M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3B, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.