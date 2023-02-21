There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT).

As of close of business last night, Alliant Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at $53.97, up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $53.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085142 shares were traded. LNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $46 from $50 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $55.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Falotico Nancy Joy bought 1,200 shares for $61.00 per share. The transaction valued at 73,200 led to the insider holds 1,210 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alliant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNT has reached a high of $65.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LNT traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 251.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.65M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LNT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 2.61M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, LNT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.81. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for LNT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 19, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $875.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $741.76M. As of the current estimate, Alliant Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $927M, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $714.59M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.67B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.