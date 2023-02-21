There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: CubeSmart (CUBE).

As of close of business last night, CubeSmart’s stock clocked out at $45.32, down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $45.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2132416 shares were traded. CUBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CUBE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1960.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $41.

On October 17, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 17, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CubeSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUBE has reached a high of $54.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CUBE traded 2.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.16M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CUBE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.11M with a Short Ratio of 11.11M, compared to 12.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.34, CUBE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.75.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $260.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $262.01M to a low estimate of $258.6M. As of the current estimate, CubeSmart’s year-ago sales were $221.91M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $262.42M, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $822.56M, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.