There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG).

In the latest session, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) closed at $14.04 up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $14.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3227105 shares were traded. MTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

On November 09, 2022, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $14.50.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MGIC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTG has reached a high of $15.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTG has traded an average of 2.75M shares per day and 2.26M over the past ten days. A total of 302.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.30M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MTG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.29M with a Short Ratio of 13.29M, compared to 17.31M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MTG is 0.40, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The current Payout Ratio is 13.50% for MTG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $292.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $297.7M to a low estimate of $288.6M. As of the current estimate, MGIC Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $294.62M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $292.87M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $297.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.65M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.