There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV).

In the latest session, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) closed at $35.36 down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $35.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4238363 shares were traded. LUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.99.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Southwest Airlines Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2023, Redburn Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on January 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,250 shares for $38.87 per share. The transaction valued at 87,458 led to the insider holds 21,046 shares of the business.

MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,300 shares of LUV for $105,098 on May 27. The Director now owns 23,296 shares after completing the transaction at $45.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has reached a high of $50.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LUV has traded an average of 6.48M shares per day and 5M over the past ten days. A total of 593.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LUV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.7M with a Short Ratio of 10.23M, compared to 8.64M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LUV is 0.72, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.80% for LUV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.61 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8B to a low estimate of $5.67B. As of the current estimate, Southwest Airlines Co.’s year-ago sales were $4.69B, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.03B, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.8B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.81B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.15B and the low estimate is $27.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.