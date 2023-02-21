There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH).

In the latest session, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) closed at $104.32 down -0.79% from its previous closing price of $105.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1960629 shares were traded. TXRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on February 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $105 from $110 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $110.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $101.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Mujica Hernan E. sold 1,817 shares for $97.07 per share. The transaction valued at 176,376 led to the insider holds 17,323 shares of the business.

Colson Christopher C. sold 1,634 shares of TXRH for $158,629 on Jan 10. The CHIEF LEGAL & ADMIN OFFICER now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $97.08 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, ZARLEY JAMES R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,500 shares for $97.51 each. As a result, the insider received 4,144,175 and left with 32,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXRH has reached a high of $107.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TXRH has traded an average of 837.26K shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 66.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.50M. Shares short for TXRH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 5.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TXRH is 1.84, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The current Payout Ratio is 52.50% for TXRH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.43 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.05 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $991M. As of the current estimate, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s year-ago sales were $895.59M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.69B and the low estimate is $4.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.