There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Vulcan Materials Company (VMC).

In the latest session, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) closed at $185.65 up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $185.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1122359 shares were traded. VMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vulcan Materials Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 201.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 132.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $180 to $185.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $191.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Clement David P sold 2,000 shares for $180.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,000 led to the insider holds 1,970 shares of the business.

Clement David P sold 3,377 shares of VMC for $557,985 on Jun 07. The Senior Vice President now owns 3,970 shares after completing the transaction at $165.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vulcan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMC has reached a high of $197.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 180.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VMC has traded an average of 678.43K shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 133.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.62M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VMC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 1.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VMC is 1.72, from 1.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 34.50% for VMC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 10, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.29. EPS for the following year is $6.54, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $5.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.84B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Vulcan Materials Company’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55B, up 33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.26B and the low estimate is $6.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.