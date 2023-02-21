There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)

The closing price of Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) was $17.49 for the day, down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $17.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3229979 shares were traded. EXEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on January 26, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On October 18, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $26.

On June 24, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 24, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when FELDBAUM CARL B sold 40,000 shares for $17.78 per share. The transaction valued at 711,200 led to the insider holds 18,701 shares of the business.

Haley Patrick J. sold 25,000 shares of EXEL for $434,250 on Feb 06. The EVP, Commercial now owns 254,414 shares after completing the transaction at $17.37 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Lamb Peter, who serves as the EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $15.88 each. As a result, the insider received 317,600 and left with 410,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exelixis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXEL has reached a high of $23.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.04.

Shares Statistics:

EXEL traded an average of 2.39M shares per day over the past three months and 2.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 323.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.46M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXEL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.51M with a Short Ratio of 10.51M, compared to 11.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $442.73M to a low estimate of $391M. As of the current estimate, Exelixis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $355.98M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $450.51M, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $420M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.