There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding JD.com Inc. (JD)

The closing price of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) was $53.02 for the day, down -2.00% from the previous closing price of $54.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6206366 shares were traded. JD stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.46.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of JD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $40 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $35.

On January 11, 2022, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.Atlantic Equities initiated its Overweight rating on January 11, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JD.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 288.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JD has reached a high of $74.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.15.

Shares Statistics:

JD traded an average of 7.78M shares per day over the past three months and 7.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.30B. Insiders hold about 5.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.2M with a Short Ratio of 11.21M, compared to 17.58M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 31 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.02B to a low estimate of $42.95B. As of the current estimate, JD.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.34B, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.67B, an increase of 13.10% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.59B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.22B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $184.75B and the low estimate is $170.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.