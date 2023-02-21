There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC)

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) closed the day trading at $75.75 up 1.94% from the previous closing price of $74.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008778 shares were traded. MKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.05.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MKC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $94.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when MANGAN MICHAEL D sold 5,000 shares for $82.00 per share. The transaction valued at 410,000 led to the insider holds 38,137 shares of the business.

Kurzius Lawrence Erik sold 5,000 shares of MKC for $372,074 on Oct 24. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $74.41 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Foley Brendan M, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $75.47 each. As a result, the insider received 241,491 and left with 702 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, McCormick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 97.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKC has reached a high of $107.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MKC traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MKC traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 268.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.38M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 7.26M, compared to 6.95M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

MKC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.56, up from 1.27 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 58.20% for MKC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.64 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 11 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.72.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.57B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of the current estimate, McCormick & Company Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.35B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7B and the low estimate is $6.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.