There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) closed the day trading at $183.21 down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $185.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2487335 shares were traded. UPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $184.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UPS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $197 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Ford Darrell L sold 5,034 shares for $185.53 per share. The transaction valued at 934,014 led to the insider holds 6,602 shares of the business.

Gutmann Kathleen M. sold 55,574 shares of UPS for $10,451,816 on Feb 02. The Pres Intl, Healthcare and SCS now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $188.07 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Cesarone Nando, who serves as the President, US Operations of the company, sold 7,767 shares for $190.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,475,730 and left with 17,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has reached a high of $223.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 180.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 180.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UPS traded about 2.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UPS traded about 2.22M shares per day. A total of 867.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 720.52M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UPS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.72M with a Short Ratio of 10.41M, compared to 11.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

UPS’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.48, up from 4.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $3.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.81, with high estimates of $3.15 and low estimates of $2.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.55 and $10.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.5. EPS for the following year is $12.3, with 26 analysts recommending between $13.25 and $8.11.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $23.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.47B to a low estimate of $22.3B. As of the current estimate, United Parcel Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.38B, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.76B, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.06B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.34B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.76B and the low estimate is $100.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.