There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) closed the day trading at $51.85 up 0.78% from the previous closing price of $51.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1977412 shares were traded. WSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WSC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 697.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $49.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Soultz Bradley Lee bought 5,000 shares for $46.88 per share. The transaction valued at 234,400 led to the insider holds 431,683 shares of the business.

SAGANSKY JEFFREY sold 50,000 shares of WSC for $2,306,665 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 2,595,712 shares after completing the transaction at $46.13 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Olsson Erik, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 126,646 shares for $42.53 each. As a result, the insider received 5,386,330 and left with 631,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WillScot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSC has reached a high of $52.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WSC traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WSC traded about 1.6M shares per day. A total of 213.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.30M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WSC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 4.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.19 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $589.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $632.7M to a low estimate of $538.76M. As of the current estimate, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $517.92M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $536.12M, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $552.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.