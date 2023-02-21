This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: ADT Inc. (ADT)

As of close of business last night, ADT Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.37, up 1.45% from its previous closing price of $8.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1888193 shares were traded. ADT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 164.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Bresingham Daniel sold 100,000 shares for $8.27 per share. The transaction valued at 827,000 led to the insider holds 1,776,114 shares of the business.

Bresingham Daniel sold 257,959 shares of ADT for $2,476,406 on Jan 17. The EVP, Commercial now owns 1,776,114 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADT has reached a high of $10.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADT traded 2.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 904.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 843.19M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 7.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, ADT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.64B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, ADT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.31B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.11B and the low estimate is $6.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.