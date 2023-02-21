This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

As of close of business last night, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s stock clocked out at $228.70, up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $227.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1659478 shares were traded. ADP stock price reached its highest trading level at $228.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $226.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $224.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $215.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Weinstein Donald sold 5,075 shares for $245.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,243,375 led to the insider holds 32,950 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Carlos A sold 37,594 shares of ADP for $9,071,170 on Jan 09. The Executive Chair now owns 44,481 shares after completing the transaction at $241.29 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Rodriguez Carlos A, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 52,254 shares for $234.15 each. As a result, the insider received 12,235,027 and left with 44,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Automatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADP has reached a high of $274.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $192.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 237.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADP traded 1.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 414.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 410.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ADP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.33M, compared to 5.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.68, ADP has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94. The current Payout Ratio is 55.00% for ADP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1139:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.51 and a low estimate of $2.23, while EPS last year was $2.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.18 and $8.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.12. EPS for the following year is $9, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.32 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $4.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.93B to a low estimate of $4.83B. As of the current estimate, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.51B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.41B, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.32B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.5B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.45B and the low estimate is $18.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.