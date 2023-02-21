This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Fluor Corporation (FLR)

In the latest session, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) closed at $36.65 up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $36.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2799429 shares were traded. FLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fluor Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on November 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $25 previously.

On February 23, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $29.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on November 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when ROSE MATTHEW K bought 40,000 shares for $25.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,025,320 led to the insider holds 80,764 shares of the business.

HACKETT JAMES T bought 10,000 shares of FLR for $258,400 on May 11. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.84 per share. On May 10, another insider, HACKETT JAMES T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $25.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 763,800 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLR has reached a high of $37.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLR has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 1.24M over the past ten days. A total of 142.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FLR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.35M with a Short Ratio of 15.63M, compared to 16.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.50% and a Short% of Float of 15.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.99B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, Fluor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.32B, an increase of 14.10% less than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.23B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.5B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.84B and the low estimate is $13.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.