This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Masco Corporation (MAS)

As of close of business last night, Masco Corporation’s stock clocked out at $55.03, down -1.40% from its previous closing price of $55.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1333458 shares were traded. MAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $56 from $43 previously.

On February 10, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $57.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on January 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Allman Keith J. sold 69,203 shares for $55.63 per share. The transaction valued at 3,849,588 led to the insider holds 258,085 shares of the business.

Sznewajs John G sold 18,240 shares of MAS for $1,028,189 on Feb 14. The VP and CFO now owns 194,044 shares after completing the transaction at $56.37 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Allman Keith J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 33,366 shares for $53.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,785,748 and left with 258,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAS now has a Market Capitalization of 12.57B and an Enterprise Value of 15.56B. As of this moment, Masco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAS is 1.20, which has changed by -1.57% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.24% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has reached a high of $58.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAS traded 1.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 228.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.2M with a Short Ratio of 6.20M, compared to 5.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, MAS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 30.70% for MAS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.36 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $1.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Masco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated decrease of -13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B, a decrease of -11.60% over than the figure of -$13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.68B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.51B and the low estimate is $7.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.