Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

The closing price of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) was $97.01 for the day, down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $97.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105742 shares were traded. GRMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.79.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on November 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On August 02, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $137 to $109.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when PEMBLE CLIFTON A sold 6,875 shares for $91.30 per share. The transaction valued at 627,686 led to the insider holds 133,358 shares of the business.

Munn Matthew sold 1,797 shares of GRMN for $167,049 on Dec 15. The VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM now owns 11,340 shares after completing the transaction at $92.96 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, PEMBLE CLIFTON A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 19,836 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,785,240 and left with 125,664 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Garmin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRMN has reached a high of $121.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.47.

Shares Statistics:

GRMN traded an average of 932.33K shares per day over the past three months and 785.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRMN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 1.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.68, GRMN has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56. The current Payout Ratio is 85.00% for GRMN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.01 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.87 and $5.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Garmin Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.98B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.43B and the low estimate is $4.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.