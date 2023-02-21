Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)

The closing price of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) was $13.76 for the day, down -0.43% from the previous closing price of $13.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1369434 shares were traded. SITC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SITC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 139.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $14 previously.

On August 16, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $17.

On September 23, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on September 23, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Cattonar John M sold 11,000 shares for $13.61 per share. The transaction valued at 149,743 led to the insider holds 40,922 shares of the business.

Lukes David R sold 310,797 shares of SITC for $5,155,283 on Apr 28. The President & CEO now owns 1,164,513 shares after completing the transaction at $16.59 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Vesy Christa A, who serves as the EVP & CAO of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $16.88 each. As a result, the insider received 590,765 and left with 89,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SITE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 72.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITC has reached a high of $17.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.30.

Shares Statistics:

SITC traded an average of 1.82M shares per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.38M. Insiders hold about 9.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SITC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.44M with a Short Ratio of 11.44M, compared to 11.7M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 8.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.16, SITC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.19.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $142M to a low estimate of $131.9M. As of the current estimate, SITE Centers Corp.’s year-ago sales were $131.06M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.75M, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.45M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $577.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $537.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $550.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.81M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $572.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600M and the low estimate is $558M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.