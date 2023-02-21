Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

The closing price of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) was $252.88 for the day, up 1.34% from the previous closing price of $249.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1200271 shares were traded. EL stock price reached its highest trading level at $254.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $247.51.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1414.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $295.

On January 17, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $245 to $300.

On December 15, 2022, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $210.Redburn initiated its Sell rating on December 15, 2022, with a $210 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Haney Carl P. sold 9,741 shares for $253.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,473,240 led to the insider holds 4,773 shares of the business.

Hyman Jennifer sold 5,234 shares of EL for $1,396,847 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $266.88 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Freda Fabrizio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,831 shares for $280.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,912,680 and left with 118,931 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $309.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $186.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 256.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 244.92.

Shares Statistics:

EL traded an average of 1.69M shares per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 357.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.07M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 3.75M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.54, EL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 59.00% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.96. EPS for the following year is $7.27, with 23 analysts recommending between $8.82 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.25B, an estimated decrease of -12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.4B, an increase of 23.50% over than the figure of -$12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.14B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.74B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.33B and the low estimate is $17.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.