Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) closed the day trading at $37.36 up 0.43% from the previous closing price of $37.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1772191 shares were traded. IPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IPG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $37 from $36 previously.

On January 05, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Carter-Miller Jocelyn sold 6,500 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 195,000 led to the insider holds 38,214 shares of the business.

HUDSON DAWN E sold 18,376 shares of IPG for $596,301 on May 09. The Director now owns 32,880 shares after completing the transaction at $32.45 per share. On May 06, another insider, GUILFOILE MARY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,301 shares for $32.41 each. As a result, the insider received 204,215 and left with 102,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPG has reached a high of $39.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IPG traded about 3.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IPG traded about 3.72M shares per day. A total of 390.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 386.66M. Shares short for IPG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.89M with a Short Ratio of 10.89M, compared to 10.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Dividends & Splits

IPG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.24, up from 1.03 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92. The current Payout Ratio is 44.70% for IPG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.23B to a low estimate of $2.19B. As of the current estimate, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.23B, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.38B, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.35B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.45B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.01B and the low estimate is $9.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.