UGI Corporation (UGI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) was $39.15 for the day, up 1.16% from the previous closing price of $38.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143771 shares were traded. UGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.34.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of UGI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $39 from $36 previously.

On November 23, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $43 to $41.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HERMANCE FRANK S sold 12,750 shares for $38.84 per share. The transaction valued at 495,210 led to the insider holds 465,000 shares of the business.

Gaudiosi Monica M sold 75,000 shares of UGI for $2,648,250 on Nov 01. The VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 61,109 shares after completing the transaction at $35.31 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Perreault Roger, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 16,341 shares for $35.01 each. As a result, the insider received 572,098 and left with 37,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UGI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGI has reached a high of $44.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.62.

Shares Statistics:

UGI traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.38M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UGI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.22M, compared to 6.85M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, UGI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.98. The current Payout Ratio is 137.60% for UGI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $3.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.37B to a low estimate of $3.37B. As of the current estimate, UGI Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.47B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.52B and the low estimate is $10.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.