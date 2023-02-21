Unum Group (UNM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) was $42.81 for the day, down -0.02% from the previous closing price of $42.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1913437 shares were traded. UNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UNM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Bhasin Puneet sold 10,725 shares for $41.03 per share. The transaction valued at 440,047 led to the insider holds 57,217 shares of the business.

Pyne Christopher W sold 5,400 shares of UNM for $243,092 on Nov 04. The EVP, Group Benefits now owns 45,381 shares after completing the transaction at $45.02 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, McKenney Richard P, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $40.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,605,392 and left with 950,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Unum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNM has reached a high of $46.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.71.

Shares Statistics:

UNM traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.54M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UNM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.14, UNM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97. The current Payout Ratio is 21.90% for UNM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.7 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.43. EPS for the following year is $6.81, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.07B to a low estimate of $3.01B. As of the current estimate, Unum Group’s year-ago sales were $2.98B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.06B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.03B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.99B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13B and the low estimate is $12.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.