Update from Ameren Corporation (AEE): A steady trajectory

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) closed the day trading at $87.26 up 1.65% from the previous closing price of $85.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1247960 shares were traded. AEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3170.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $89 from $84 previously.

On June 30, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $94 to $96.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $104.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $104 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when BAXTER WARNER L sold 50,000 shares for $90.32 per share. The transaction valued at 4,516,000 led to the insider holds 217,893 shares of the business.

MOEHN MICHAEL L sold 3,030 shares of AEE for $252,096 on Nov 15. The Executive VP & CFO now owns 142,897 shares after completing the transaction at $83.20 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, MOEHN MICHAEL L, who serves as the Executive VP & CFO of the company, sold 2,696 shares for $92.76 each. As a result, the insider received 250,081 and left with 145,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ameren’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEE has reached a high of $99.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEE traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEE traded about 1.36M shares per day. A total of 258.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AEE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.35M, compared to 4.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

AEE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.52, up from 2.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.06. EPS for the following year is $4.34, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $686.96M. As of the current estimate, Ameren Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated decrease of -25.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$25.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.94B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.39B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.1B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.