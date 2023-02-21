Update from DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): A steady trajectory

The closing price of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) was $35.84 for the day, up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $35.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1334322 shares were traded. XRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XRAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when LUCIER GREGORY T bought 6,000 shares for $31.45 per share. The transaction valued at 188,700 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

BRANDT ERIC sold 6,900 shares of XRAY for $273,999 on May 03. The Director now owns 35,155 shares after completing the transaction at $39.71 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has reached a high of $58.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.02.

Shares Statistics:

XRAY traded an average of 1.96M shares per day over the past three months and 1.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.66M. Shares short for XRAY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 8.55M, compared to 11.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, XRAY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 22.87% for XRAY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.96. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $964M to a low estimate of $925.46M. As of the current estimate, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated decrease of -13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $906.91M, a decrease of -6.00% over than the figure of -$13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $985.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $870.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.