Update from DexCom Inc. (DXCM): A steady trajectory

The closing price of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) was $114.76 for the day, down -2.13% from the previous closing price of $117.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1808036 shares were traded. DXCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.40.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DXCM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 148.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on January 26, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $121.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $103.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when SAYER KEVIN R sold 56,844 shares for $106.15 per share. The transaction valued at 6,034,123 led to the insider holds 369,801 shares of the business.

Regan Barry J. sold 2,213 shares of DXCM for $234,844 on Jan 30. The EVP Operations now owns 59,386 shares after completing the transaction at $106.12 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Pacelli Steven Robert, who serves as the EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of the company, sold 412 shares for $107.86 each. As a result, the insider received 44,438 and left with 136,876 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 143.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 79.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $134.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.21.

Shares Statistics:

DXCM traded an average of 2.58M shares per day over the past three months and 2.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.77M with a Short Ratio of 11.11M, compared to 12.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $756.9M to a low estimate of $705.28M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $628.8M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $827.48M, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $868M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $805M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $3.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.