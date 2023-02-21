Update from Element Solutions Inc (ESI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) was $20.13 for the day, down -0.64% from the previous closing price of $20.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1822901 shares were traded. ESI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $15.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when FRANKLIN MARTIN E bought 135,000 shares for $18.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,551,500 led to the insider holds 1,037,000 shares of the business.

FRANKLIN MARTIN E bought 350,000 shares of ESI for $6,699,000 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 902,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.14 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, FRANKLIN MARTIN E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $19.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,777,500 and bolstered with 552,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Element’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESI has reached a high of $24.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.94.

Shares Statistics:

ESI traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 1.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.18M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ESI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, ESI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $630.82M to a low estimate of $564.3M. As of the current estimate, Element Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $646.9M, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $613.26M, a decrease of -9.80% less than the figure of -$8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $659.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $560.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.