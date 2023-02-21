Update from Energy Transfer LP (ET): A steady trajectory

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) closed the day trading at $12.87 down -1.38% from the previous closing price of $13.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13416157 shares were traded. ET stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ET, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 123.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Brannon Richard D bought 80,000 shares for $11.55 per share. The transaction valued at 923,810 led to the insider holds 580,000 shares of the business.

Whitehurst Bradford D. bought 5,000 shares of ET for $60,000 on Dec 06. The EVP (former CFO) now owns 1,048,305 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, WARREN KELCY L, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 1,300,000 shares for $12.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,107,000 and bolstered with 55,578,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ET has reached a high of $13.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ET traded about 13.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ET traded about 12.47M shares per day. A total of 3.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.47B. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ET as of Jan 12, 2023 were 76.08M with a Short Ratio of 56.43M, compared to 80.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Dividends & Splits

ET’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.22, up from 0.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.87. The current Payout Ratio is 54.00% for ET, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 26, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $23.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.61B to a low estimate of $20.66B. As of the current estimate, Energy Transfer LP’s year-ago sales were $18.66B, an estimated increase of 27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.5B, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.38B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.42B, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $111.08B and the low estimate is $69.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.