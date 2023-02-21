Update from NetApp Inc. (NTAP): A steady trajectory

The closing price of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) was $67.41 for the day, down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $67.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1242788 shares were traded. NTAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $71 from $83 previously.

On December 20, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $71.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on December 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Kurian George sold 4,500 shares for $65.87 per share. The transaction valued at 296,402 led to the insider holds 150,226 shares of the business.

Kurian George sold 2,250 shares of NTAP for $145,125 on Jan 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 154,726 shares after completing the transaction at $64.50 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Kurian George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,250 shares for $60.40 each. As a result, the insider received 135,900 and left with 156,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NetApp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTAP has reached a high of $92.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.76.

Shares Statistics:

NTAP traded an average of 1.81M shares per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 217.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NTAP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.91M, compared to 5.19M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.92, NTAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70. The current Payout Ratio is 29.80% for NTAP, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.48 and $5.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.41. EPS for the following year is $5.76, with 21 analysts recommending between $6.1 and $5.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, NetApp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $6.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.