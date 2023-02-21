Viatris Inc. (VTRS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) closed the day trading at $11.69 up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $11.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7177377 shares were traded. VTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.30.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTRS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on February 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

On January 27, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $15.

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on November 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Ni Xiangyang (Sean) sold 12,800 shares for $10.95 per share. The transaction valued at 140,220 led to the insider holds 29,165 shares of the business.

van der Meer Mohr Pauline sold 9,440 shares of VTRS for $99,912 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 20,543 shares after completing the transaction at $10.58 per share. On May 27, another insider, Taddese Menassie, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 8,813 shares for $12.07 each. As a result, the insider received 106,406 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viatris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTRS has reached a high of $15.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTRS traded about 8.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTRS traded about 8.04M shares per day. A total of 1.21B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VTRS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 22.2M with a Short Ratio of 19.17M, compared to 18.88M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

VTRS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.33 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The current Payout Ratio is 70.90% for VTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $3.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $3.11, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.42 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.09B to a low estimate of $3.82B. As of the current estimate, Viatris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.34B, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9B, a decrease of -7.00% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.83B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.89B, down -8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.11B and the low estimate is $15.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.