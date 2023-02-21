WAB (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) closed at $105.49 up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $104.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1297573 shares were traded. WAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $103.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $113 to $94.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when DeNinno David L sold 5,000 shares for $99.67 per share. The transaction valued at 498,372 led to the insider holds 66,250 shares of the business.

Fetsko Michael sold 11,624 shares of WAB for $1,162,514 on Nov 15. The Pres., Freight Components Grp. now owns 37,120 shares after completing the transaction at $100.01 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Jain Nalin, who serves as the President, Digital Electronics of the company, sold 4,010 shares for $100.93 each. As a result, the insider received 404,736 and left with 5,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Westinghouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAB has reached a high of $107.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WAB has traded an average of 835.11K shares per day and 850.38k over the past ten days. A total of 181.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.59M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 2.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WAB is 0.68, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for WAB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $5.42, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.21B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.16B. As of the current estimate, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.82B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.08B and the low estimate is $8.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.