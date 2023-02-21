What shareholders can do to beat the market with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) stock

As of close of business last night, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s stock clocked out at $65.48, down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $66.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2814040 shares were traded. CTSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTSH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $68 from $66 previously.

On January 24, 2023, MoffettNathanson Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $60.

MoffettNathanson Downgraded its Market Perform to Underperform on January 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Mackay Leo S. Jr. sold 3,300 shares for $52.79 per share. The transaction valued at 174,218 led to the insider holds 28,310 shares of the business.

Abdalla Zein sold 4,368 shares of CTSH for $285,846 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 13,556 shares after completing the transaction at $65.44 per share. On May 17, another insider, Patsalos-Fox Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,687 shares for $74.40 each. As a result, the insider received 423,139 and left with 57,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cognizant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTSH has reached a high of $93.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTSH traded 4.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 512.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 507.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CTSH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 6.02M, compared to 8.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, CTSH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 24.40% for CTSH, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.89 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.49. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.48 and $4.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $4.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.75B to a low estimate of $4.72B. As of the current estimate, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.83B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.89B, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.8B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.43B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.31B and the low estimate is $20.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.