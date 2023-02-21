What shareholders can do to beat the market with TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) stock

As of close of business last night, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $131.85, down -0.11% from its previous closing price of $132.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1557044 shares were traded. TEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TEL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 31,396 shares for $121.92 per share. The transaction valued at 3,827,800 led to the insider holds 54,969 shares of the business.

Jenkins John S sold 2,674 shares of TEL for $336,516 on Nov 18. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 16,782 shares after completing the transaction at $125.85 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Kroeger Shadrak W, who serves as the Pres., Industrial Solutions of the company, sold 42,150 shares for $126.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,321,438 and left with 15,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEL has reached a high of $147.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TEL traded 1.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 317.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.38M, compared to 3.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.92, TEL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.06 and $5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.59. EPS for the following year is $7.65, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $7.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $3.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.09B to a low estimate of $3.88B. As of the current estimate, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $4.01B, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.05B, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.86B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.28B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.42B and the low estimate is $16.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.