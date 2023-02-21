What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) stock

As of close of business last night, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $35.04, up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $34.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3027419 shares were traded. CG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.50.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Finn Christopher sold 20,756 shares for $36.10 per share. The transaction valued at 749,292 led to the insider holds 982,654 shares of the business.

Larson Bruce M. sold 19,476 shares of CG for $703,084 on Feb 07. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 416,482 shares after completing the transaction at $36.10 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Buser Curtis L., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,401 shares for $36.10 each. As a result, the insider received 700,376 and left with 1,247,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CG has reached a high of $50.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CG traded 3.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 363.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.29M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.92M with a Short Ratio of 17.63M, compared to 16.12M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 8.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, CG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.75. EPS for the following year is $4.48, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.89 and $3.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $890.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $719.4M. As of the current estimate, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $779.5M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $929.91M, a decrease of -19.90% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $751.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.4B, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.09B and the low estimate is $4.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.