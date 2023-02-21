What shareholders can do to beat the market with Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stock

In the latest session, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) closed at $201.59 up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $200.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7041816 shares were traded. UNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $201.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.56.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Union Pacific Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 120.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $215 from $238 previously.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on December 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $204 to $232.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Finley Teresa bought 1,380 shares for $188.26 per share. The transaction valued at 259,799 led to the insider holds 1,380 shares of the business.

Rocker Kenyatta G sold 4,018 shares of UNP for $1,004,500 on Apr 21. The EVP MARKETING & SALES now owns 41,177 shares after completing the transaction at $250.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Union’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNP has reached a high of $278.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 208.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNP has traded an average of 2.72M shares per day and 3.07M over the past ten days. A total of 612.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 5.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UNP is 5.20, from 3.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 45.20% for UNP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.87 and a low estimate of $2.44, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.91, with high estimates of $3.16 and low estimates of $2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.06 and $10.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.57. EPS for the following year is $12.66, with 30 analysts recommending between $13.72 and $10.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.25B to a low estimate of $5.96B. As of the current estimate, Union Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.86B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.28B, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.02B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.88B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.74B and the low estimate is $24.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.