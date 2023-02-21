What shareholders can do to beat the market with Vale S.A. (VALE) stock

In the latest session, Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) closed at $17.02 down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $17.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16996162 shares were traded. VALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vale S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17.50 from $20 previously.

On February 06, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VALE has reached a high of $20.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VALE has traded an average of 23.98M shares per day and 17.01M over the past ten days. A total of 4.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.31B. Insiders hold about 38.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VALE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 52.68M with a Short Ratio of 55.15M, compared to 65.38M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VALE is 1.47, from 6.67 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 39.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.26 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.4. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 24 analysts recommending between $3.71 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.53B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.33B to a low estimate of $9.57B. As of the current estimate, Vale S.A.’s year-ago sales were $12.5B, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.21B, a decrease of -14.80% less than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.97B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.5B, down -20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.94B and the low estimate is $8.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.