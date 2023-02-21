Which analyst expects Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock clocked out at $507.48, up 0.67% from its previous closing price of $504.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1320647 shares were traded. COST stock price reached its highest trading level at $507.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $501.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 171.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $510.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $590 to $580.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Klauer James C sold 2,500 shares for $503.69 per share. The transaction valued at 1,259,225 led to the insider holds 40,884 shares of the business.

DECKER SUSAN L sold 952 shares of COST for $459,816 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 18,920 shares after completing the transaction at $483.00 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Miller Russell D, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $483.58 each. As a result, the insider received 483,578 and left with 11,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Costco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COST has reached a high of $612.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $406.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 484.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 495.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COST traded 2.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 443.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.63M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COST as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 4.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.80, COST has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 25.50% for COST, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 13, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 28 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.41 and a low estimate of $3.03, while EPS last year was $2.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.36, with high estimates of $3.52 and low estimates of $3.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.68 and $13.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.46. EPS for the following year is $15.91, with 32 analysts recommending between $18.46 and $14.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $55.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.18B to a low estimate of $53.17B. As of the current estimate, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s year-ago sales were $51.9B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.37B, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.12B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $249.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $232.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $243.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.95B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $257.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $265.52B and the low estimate is $247.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.