Which analyst expects Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s stock clocked out at $35.67, down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $35.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7876937 shares were traded. KDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KDP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On October 31, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $30.

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Shekhar bought 10,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Gamgort Robert James sold 125,000 shares of KDP for $4,503,750 on Jan 06. The CEO & Executive Chairman now owns 3,303,186 shares after completing the transaction at $36.03 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Gamgort Robert James, who serves as the CEO & Executive Chairman of the company, sold 275,000 shares for $38.72 each. As a result, the insider received 10,648,000 and left with 3,428,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Keurig’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has reached a high of $41.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KDP traded 6.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 886.21M. Insiders hold about 37.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KDP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.32M with a Short Ratio of 16.32M, compared to 13.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, KDP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $3.79B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3.72B. As of the current estimate, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.39B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.33B, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.68B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.26B and the low estimate is $14.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.