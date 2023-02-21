Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) was $60.61 for the day, up 0.38% from the previous closing price of $60.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1354467 shares were traded. YUMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YUMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 816.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2021, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.Atlantic Equities initiated its Overweight rating on April 06, 2021, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Huang Johnson sold 6,317 shares for $55.00 per share. The transaction valued at 347,435 led to the insider holds 45,698 shares of the business.

Yuen Aiken sold 2,298 shares of YUMC for $121,334 on Nov 14. The Chief People Officer now owns 8,654 shares after completing the transaction at $52.80 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Wang Alice H, who serves as the Chief Public Affairs Officer of the company, sold 3,095 shares for $53.60 each. As a result, the insider received 165,892 and left with 19,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.73.

Shares Statistics:

YUMC traded an average of 2.06M shares per day over the past three months and 2.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 420.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YUMC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.42M with a Short Ratio of 8.42M, compared to 10.2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, YUMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.62 and $13.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.66. EPS for the following year is $17.63, with 11 analysts recommending between $19.44 and $13.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.1B to a low estimate of $80.85B. As of the current estimate, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.1B, an estimated increase of 18.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.1B, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.7B and the low estimate is $86.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.