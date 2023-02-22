A correction may be in store for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares?

As of close of business last night, Freshworks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.30, down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $15.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898996 shares were traded. FRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRSH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On January 04, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC bought 7,124 shares for $15.84 per share. The transaction valued at 112,860 led to the insider holds 16,512,210 shares of the business.

WestBridge Crossover Fund, LLC bought 72,440 shares of FRSH for $1,154,100 on Feb 13. The 10% Owner now owns 16,505,086 shares after completing the transaction at $15.93 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Mathrubootham Rathnagirish, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 285,783 shares for $15.98 each. As a result, the insider received 4,566,812 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $21.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRSH traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 286.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.52M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.16M with a Short Ratio of 11.16M, compared to 14.16M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $134.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.7M to a low estimate of $133.71M. As of the current estimate, Freshworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.64M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.3M, an increase of 16.40% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.79M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $587.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $582.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $498M, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $687.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $715.8M and the low estimate is $661.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.