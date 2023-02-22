A correction may be in store for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) shares?

In the latest session, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) closed at $104.16 down -2.75% from its previous closing price of $107.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2639796 shares were traded. ICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $132 from $116 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $102.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $164.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on August 17, 2022, with a $164 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 30,000 shares for $105.37 per share. The transaction valued at 3,161,201 led to the insider holds 2,971,705 shares of the business.

Foley Douglas sold 1,600 shares of ICE for $169,568 on Nov 23. The SVP, HR & Administration now owns 20,934 shares after completing the transaction at $105.98 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Surdykowski Andrew J, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 262,500 and left with 40,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intercontinental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICE has reached a high of $137.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICE has traded an average of 2.11M shares per day and 2.11M over the past ten days. A total of 559.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 550.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ICE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.86M, compared to 3.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ICE is 1.68, from 1.23 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19. The current Payout Ratio is 58.80% for ICE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.8 and $5.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.42. EPS for the following year is $5.94, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.34 and $5.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.86B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.61B and the low estimate is $7.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.